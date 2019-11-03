Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 627 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,356,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,935,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares during the period. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

TD opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

