E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oddo Securities upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 55,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,952. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

