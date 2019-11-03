DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.40 ($37.67).

ETR:DWS opened at €29.21 ($33.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

