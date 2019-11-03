DZ Bank Boosts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by DZ Bank from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,157.67 ($28.19).

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 61.90 ($0.81) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,043.50 ($26.70). 3,838,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,917.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,974.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other Anglo American news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £22,140 ($28,929.83). Insiders have acquired 1,023 shares of company stock worth $2,257,891 over the last quarter.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

