DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 116.97% and a negative net margin of 123.22%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRRX opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

