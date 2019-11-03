Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 target price on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

