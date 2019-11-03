Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,447,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,004 shares of company stock worth $2,640,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

