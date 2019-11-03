Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 67,786 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 67,786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.19. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

