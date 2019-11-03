Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 38,122 Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,122 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.16% of Agilysys as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 430.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $251,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGYS opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

