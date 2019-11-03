Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 21,757 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after buying an additional 612,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,153,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,953,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,966,000 after buying an additional 124,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 113.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 1,288,469 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and have sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ORI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.77. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

