Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Mills by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in General Mills by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

