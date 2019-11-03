Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $184.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

