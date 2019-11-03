Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,600,548. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

EW stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $241.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

