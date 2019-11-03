Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 469 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Toro were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

TTC stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $569,044.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

