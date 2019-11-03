Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in American Tower were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,174,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,563 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,013 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

