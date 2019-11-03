Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.10 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Verisign were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisign during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $188.07 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.61.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

