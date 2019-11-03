Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Danaher stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

