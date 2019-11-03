Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,616. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.