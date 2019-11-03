Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,862,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,395. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

