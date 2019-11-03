Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.02, 111,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,214,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

