DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.87.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $47,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

