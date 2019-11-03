Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $725,793.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $725,793.00 and $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00684098 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002716 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

