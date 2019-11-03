Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of DBD opened at $7.48 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrard Schmid acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,615 shares of company stock worth $356,896 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

