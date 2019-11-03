Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 630,472 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 397,705 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,122,000 after acquiring an additional 338,397 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $194,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,615 shares of company stock worth $356,896 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.