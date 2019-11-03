Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. 215,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

