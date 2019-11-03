Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

