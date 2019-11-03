Devery Market Cap Reaches $59,567.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Devery token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. Devery has a market capitalization of $59,567.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,402 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.