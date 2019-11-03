Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €18.00 by Bank of America

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective from Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DTE. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.62 ($18.16) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

