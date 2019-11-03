DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 28,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,662. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

