Deutsche Bank Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $104.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $142.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

NYSE W traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $61,843.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,492,305.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

