Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

DBK opened at €6.60 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average of €6.81. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

