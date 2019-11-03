Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.54 ($26.21).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €17.18 ($19.97) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of €37.54 ($43.65). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $895.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

