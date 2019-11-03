Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS WILLF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345. Demant A/S has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

