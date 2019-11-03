Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

