Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 539 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 972,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

