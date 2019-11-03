Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Sells $166,275.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00.

Thomas Patrick Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $393,412.50.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $45.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

