David G. Wight Buys 650 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $495,500.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NRIM opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

