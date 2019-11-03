Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,974.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $411,176.00 and $14,974.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

