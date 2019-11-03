Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Danaher were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.86.

Danaher stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

