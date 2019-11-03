DA Davidson Weighs in on Crane Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

CR stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

