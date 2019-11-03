D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

NYSE DHI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

