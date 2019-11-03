CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.25. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $59,600 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

