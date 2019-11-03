Curecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,966.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,966.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00627053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010101 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,294,071 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

