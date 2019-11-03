Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. ValuEngine lowered Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 682,832 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 171,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

