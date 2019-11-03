Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lowered to Hold at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Cummins stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,468,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

