Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

CFR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 669,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,589,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,631,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

