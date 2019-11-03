Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Receives $42.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRP. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CTRP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.61. Ctrip.Com International has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 422,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth $835,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 37.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ctrip.Com International during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ctrip.Com International by 24.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

