CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 25.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,709,000 after buying an additional 685,637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 38.5% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,947. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.98.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

