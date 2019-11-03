CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

CSX stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

