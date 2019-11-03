Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,842.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.